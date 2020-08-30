Astrology can help prepare for the some of these challenges that you might face through the day. If you want to know how the day will pass, check out astrological predictions for all zodiac signs here:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Most people like to prepare for something in advance so that they can handle the challenges coming their way in a better manner. Astrology can help prepare for the some of these challenges that you might face through the day. If you want to know how the day will pass, check out astrological predictions for all zodiac signs here:

Aeries:

Working women officers and female heads of households may feel stressed out today. The star suggest your creativity will flourish.

Taurus:

Household activities may keep you busy for long today. You will achieve success at the academic front. Your social prestige is likely to sour.

Gemini:

New avenues of progress will be found in your business. The stars suggest you will get support from your family members.

Cancer:

The stars suggest that it will be a pleasant day for undertaking travel, however, you should be careful while travelling. You will spend a lovely time with your family

Leo:

The stars suggest your creativity will flourish today. The completion of a specific task will increase your confidence today. Your financial condition will improve.

Virgo:

The stars suggest you will make progress in your work life. You may get help from the administration.

Libra:

The stars suggest your financial situation will improve today. You will get support from your spouse, though there may be a discord in the family.

Scorpio:

The stars suggest your wealth, respect and fame will sour, however, you need to be careful about your health. Your financial condition will improve.

Sagittarius:

You may feel stressed in work today. You need to be careful about your health. Your creativity will flourish.

Capricorn:

Your may feel stressed due to a financial reason. The stars suggest your spouse will be supportive. You will see a progress in business.

Aquarius:

You will find happiness in your married life though you may face some complications due to a family member. You need to be careful about your health. Focus on the creative work and you will get success in it.

Pisces:

The stars suggest there will be a sweetness in your relationship will spouse. Your honour and money will increase.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja