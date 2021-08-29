Astrological predictions help us in knowing about the obstacles one is likely to face in future. It will give you an insight into your day and will also help you in preparing for the challenges.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: August is heading towards the end and you must be wondering how your last weekend of the month will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions help us in knowing about the obstacles one is likely to face in future. It will give you an insight into your day and will also help you in preparing for the challenges. So what are you waiting for, scroll down and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you might witness progress in your career. However, beware of your colleagues as they might betray you and try not to share your thoughts with anyone.

Taurus

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined. Also, you might plan to visit a religious place to gain inner strength and mental peace. On the personal front, you are likely to be in a romantic mood and might gift your spouse a special gift.

Gemini

Today with the help of your friend you will be able to complete your pending work. On the personal front, you will plan a trip with your family. However, you are advised to be careful when it comes to health.

Cancer

Today business folks might receive some benefits from their deals. This will also boost their financial health and bring them fame. On the personal front, things will remain normal and pleasant.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day as things will be in favour. Your relations with in-laws will improve. On the work front, things will be pleasant.

Virgo

Today you may feel powerful. Business folks will discover a new source of income. Salaried folks will have a pleasant day at work.

Libra

Today you are advised to be patient as you are likley to face some obstacles or challenges on the business front. So be serious to work and solve the problems one by one. You are advised to first complete the important tasks first and then move on to another.

Scorpio

Today you will have a good day at work. However, you are advised to keep a close eye on your enemies or rivals as they might try to pull you down. You are likely to spend time with your parents.

Sagittarius

Today you may have a mixed feeling as you are likely to receive both positive and negative results. On the work front, salaried folks are likely to work with their colleagues on a new and important project.

Capricorn

Today, business folks are likley to get positive results which will increase their liquidity. Also, those who invested in the property receive some great benefits.

Aquarius

Today you are likley to find solutions to your problems in married life. Rather than breaking it's better to open the knots of misunderstanding and confusion.

Pisces

Today you may have to face some challenges in the workplace. So you are advised to be patient and don't let confusion take you down. Students are advised to work hard to achieve your goal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv