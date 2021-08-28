It is the last weekend of this month, so if you are wondering how it will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Saturday is here and so is the weekend. It is the last weekend of this month, so if you are wondering how it will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions help in knowing about the obstacles one is likely to face and how to deal with them.

Aries

Today you are advised to spend quality time with elders or grandparents as their blessings will help you reach the success ladder. Also, they can guide you to the right path.

Taurus

Today you are likely to meet friends. There will be harmony between husband and wife which will lead to happiness and peace in the family.

Gemini

Today you are likely to get the support of your spouse when stuck in a difficult situation. On the work front, you might have to travel due to a project assigned to you by a senior. On the health front, you are advised to take good care and try to stay away from mental stress.

Cancer

Today you may feel negativity gripping your thoughts. So you are advised to keep yourself calm and practice meditation. Also, try to access control on your anger or words, else you might end up hurting people around you.

Leo

Today, you are likely to spend money on your friends. However, you are advised to spend the money mindfully, else it might affect your financial health.

Virgo

Today you may feel irritable, which might affect your whole day. You will meet your friends after a long time, but there is a chance of dispute. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Libra

today your day will be pleasant. On the work front, things will go as planned. On the personal front, you might meet a friend at home. Family life will remain pleasant.

Scorpio

Today you are advised to not fall for ant temptation or greed. Think twice before investing capital in the property.

Sagittarius

Today, your father's health will start improving. However, you are advised to take good care of yourself and your family. On the personal front, you are likely to enjoy a romantic moment with your spouse.

Capricorn

Today negativity might dominate your thoughts. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, you are advised to access control over your speech, else you might end up hurting people around you.

Aquarius

Today is a pleasant day as your wishes might get fulfilled. Jobseekers are likley to receive a good news while business people will make progress. Salaried folks will be able to complete all their work on time.

Pisces

Today you are likely to get support from your friends when stuck in a difficult situation. Students will have a successful day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv