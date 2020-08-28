Horoscope Today August 28, 2020: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Capricorn and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A new day always brings new opportunities for us and provides us with a chance to prove our mettle in different fields of life. However, we might face some challenges as well and that’s why it becomes important for us to prepare for the day in advance. Here, astrology can help us and prepare of the day in advance by knowing about what’s going to come our way. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries:

Today the stars are in your favour and will help you solve all the problems. If you are a student, then you will have a wonderful day and you can expect some surprises. Health will be good.

Taurus:

If you are a businessman, then you will likely get a chance to expand your business. Your financial condition will also improve. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Gemini:

You need to be a bit health conscious as the stars are not looking in your favour. Your spouse will provide you with the much-needed support and help you complete a pending task. Students will get a lot of success today.

Cancer:

You will show interest in social work today and help people around you. Your creativity will help you impress your seniors at the office. Your financial condition will improve.

Leo:

Your creativity and hard work will help you solve all the problems at the office and win the hearts of your seniors. Be a bit confident and face all the challenges bravely. Health will be good.

Virgo:

It will be a busy day for you. You need to be a bit calm and try to show some patience. The stars suggest that your business reputation will increase. Your family members will support you.

Libra:

Your hard work will help sail through the day. You might face some challenges but don’t worry as the stars are in your favour. Your financial condition will improve.

Scorpio:

You will likely spend some quality time with your life partner today. Chances are that you might go for a candle-lit dinner. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Sagittarius:

Your life partner will provide you with the much-needed support today which will help you complete a pending task. Your reputation at the office will increase. You might get an increment or a new job offer today.

Aquarius:

If you are a student, then you will likely get good news today. Show your positivity at the office and try to finish all the pending tasks. However, take care of your health.

Capricorn:

You will get the much-needed support from your life partner today. Your family reputation will increase. You will likely get some success at the commercial level.

Pisces:

You will get some support and help from the opposite gender today. Your financial condition will also improve. Health will stay good.

