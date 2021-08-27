If you are wondering how your last day of weekday will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Friday is here, and we are just a day away to hit the weekend. So if you are wondering how your last day of weekday will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you are likley to spend your hard-earned money on worthless stuff, this will affect your financial health. You might receive a good news. You are likely to meet your old friend. On the work front, things will remain pleasant.

Taurus

Today you are advised to take the help of your spouse when stuck in a difficult situation. Your familial life will remain normal. However, you are advised to take good care of your health.

Gemini

You are likely to implement new plans today on the work front, in which you might receive the help of your seniors. This will also increase your respect and reputation in the workplace. On the health front, you are advised to drink an ample amount of water else you might be a victim of discomfort.

Cancer

Today things will go normal in the first half of the day. However, by the latter half things will not turn out as planned. You are advised to not make your personal things public as they can harm you.

Leo

Today you may feel happy as you will make progress in your professional life. However, there will be some difficulties on the work front, so you are advised to stay calm and focused. On the health front, you might be a victim of cough, cold or headache.

Virgo

You are likley to have a favourable day as disputes related to property will be resolved. You are likley to discover new sources of income.

Libra

On the professional front, things will remain pleasant. This will give you enough time to interact with the family. However, you are advised to think thoroughly before taking any important decision.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to plan out your ay properly. It will help you in completing your tasks on time. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Sagittarius

Today you might face some difficulty deciding which career field to choose. So, you are advised to take the help of your elders as they might help you in picking the right option or listen to your heart.

Capricorn

You are advised to try not to interfere in anyone's business. Also, keep a close eye on your opponents as they might try to pull you down. On the personal front, you are likley to get support from your suppose when stuck in a difficult situation.

Aquarius

Today you are likley to have some beneficial situation on the work front, despite the current negative circumstances. So you are advised to make full use of time.

Pisces

Today you may feel anxious as there will be some disturbance in the married life of a family member. So you are advised to try to resolve their problems wisely and peacefully. However, you are advised to control your emotions.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv