Horoscope Today August 27, 2020: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Sagittarius, Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: All zodiac signs have separate characteristics and qualities which define a person and the movement of stars define affect them differently and that’s it becomes important for us to check our daily horoscopes as they can help us prepare for the day and the challenges we might face. So read here to know what the stars have in store for your today:

Aries:

You need to sit back today and decide about your future. Your friends and family members will help you and guide you in tough situations. The stars suggest that you will be inclined towards religious activities today.

Taurus:

Your financial condition will improve today and you will get your stalled money back. You will likely spend some quality time with your spouse. Students will have a wonderful day.

Gemini:

You might face hindrances at the workplace. But you need not worry as stars are in your favour and will help sail out the day. However, you need to show a bit of patience.

Cancer:

It will be a nice and lovely day for you. Your life partner will stand with you in tough situations and will lend a hand and help you complete your work. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Leo:

You might face problems today at your workplace or in your personal lives. Be calm and share your feelings with others. You might show some interest in social work.

Virgo:

If you are a businessman, then you will have a wonderful day today. The stars are in your favour and will help you throughout your day. Travelling is on the cards.

Libra:

You were facing some issues over the last few days. However, things will improve for you from today. You will likely get a chance to expand your business. Your financial condition will also improve.

Scorpio:

You will be able to complete a pending task today and it will significantly improve your influence in your office. However, you need to take care of your health and avoid eating outside.

Sagittarius:

The stars suggest that your social prestige will increase today. Travelling is also on the cards. However, you can get a bit cocky today so be careful.

Aquarius:

The stars suggest that there will be progress in the field of livelihood for you today. Your honour and social prestige will increase. Health will be good.

Pisces:

You will get the much-needed support from your colleagues today. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. However, you need to take care of your health.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma