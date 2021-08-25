Know what the stars have in store for you. Here's the astrological prediction of August 25, 2021 for your zodiac sign. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

There may be a situation of transfer, departmental change or migration. Stress can also arise due to a family member. Work with patience. New relationships will be formed.

Taurus

There will be a disturbance in the field of work. There is a need to be health conscious. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Work done with intelligence will be successful.

Gemini

Creative endeavors will bear fruit. There will be cooperation of government power. There will be an increase in fame, gifts or honor. Your influence will increase by the completion of any work.

Cancer

Will get the support of father or religious teacher. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. There will be progress in creative work. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Leo

Confidence will increase due to the completion of the much-awaited work. The work done with intelligence will be completed. The state of travel will be pleasant and encouraging.

Virgo

There will be progress in financial matters. Interest in social work will increase. Be mindful of health and reputation. Progress will be made in the field of education competition. New relationships will be formed.

Libra

Married life will be happy. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The ongoing effort in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Expected success will come in creative work.

Scorpio

Relationships will get stronger. Family life will be happy. With the completion of any work, your influence and dominance will increase. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Sagittarius

You may suffer from family problems. Control your emotions. There will be cooperation of a particular person. Financial planning will be fruitful. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Capricorn

The efforts made will be worthwhile. Will get good news related to children. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong.

Aquarius

Gifts or respect will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Will get the support of power, but personal happiness may be disturbed. There will be progress in financial matters.

Pisces

Business endeavors will be fruitful. Gifts or honors will increase. You will get the support and companionship of your spouse. There will be success in the work done with intelligence.

