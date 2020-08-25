Astrology can help prepare for the challenges that you might face in advance. Read here to know what the stars have in store for your today

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Each zodiac sign has distinct meaning knowing about the movement of stars can help you decide of course of the day. Be it preparing for our offices or work at home, it’s always a good idea to prepare in advance and that’s where astrology can help you. Astrology can help prepare for the challenges that you might face in advance. Read here to know what the stars have in store for your today:

Aries: Today is a prosperous day for you. Those doing jobs will get a raise or increment in their salaries. Businesses will flourish today. Foray into the property market may prove fruitful. Some of you are likely to falter on the academic front.

Taurus: Your problems at the workplace will sort out today with an intervention of a senior. There will be a success at the academic front. Investing in property now will be a good idea. Your reputation is likely to soar both on the personal and professional fronts.

Gemini: You will get a desirable result at the professional front. Those waiting for some good news at the academic front will get it. Spending time with family will make your bond strong. Stay health-conscious.

Cancer: There will be chances of a foreign trip regarding your professional front. You will achieve success at your businesses. Need to stay health-conscious. Your friend’s circle will provide you with emotional security on the academic front.

Leo: You will get some respite from the hectic schedule of yours. You will need to keep up your health routine to remain fit. You will support your friends on the academic front. Regular exercise and maintaining a diet will help you get going.

Virgo: If you gain from betting or playing the stocks, consider it as a one-off achievement. Avoid being attracted to shortcuts on the health front as a disciplined routine is only likely to bring results. Make efforts to come closer to people you feel uneasy with.

Libra: Today is a very good day for you. The mood of your spouse will be better today. Be sure to consult the expert before taking any action.

Scorpio: Today you will have a great day. Participation in social activities can cause mental pressure. Don't worry too much about yourself today.

Sagittarius: Today you can execute any major business transaction. You will get support from your friends. Don't let the troubles dominate you today.

Capricorn: Today, keep originality in your conversation because any kind of artificiality will not benefit you. Today someone can tarnish your image, so do not be careless.

Aquarius: Today your magnetic and vivacious personality will make you the centre of attraction for everyone. Do not take any problem lightly today, otherwise, damage may occur.

Pisces: Today your expenses will increase, but at the same time the increase in income will balance it. Try not to take any kind of risk today.

Posted By: Talib Khan