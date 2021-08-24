If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you are likely to complete all your assigned tasks on time. Also, you might make some profit in the business. However, you are advised to be more focused.

Taurus

Today you may feel confident and this will impact your work efficiency. You are likley to complete all your work before time. You are likely to make some important decisions and address some important issues. When faced with challenges, your friends will back you.

Gemini



Today is a favourable day as things will fall as planned. On the work front, things will be pleasant and you might be able to complete all your work on time. You are likely to meet influential people who will turn out beneficial in near future.

Cancer



Today you are advised to work smartly and wisely. Also, don't show hesitation when addressing important issues. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant.

Leo



Today time is favourable as things will fall in place as planned. On the work front, you are likely to complete all your important tasks on time. On the personal front, trust will sustain.

Virgo



Today all the professional people will do better. There will be an increase in compatibility while working with a colleague. On the work front, you are likely to get opportunities, so you are advised to grab them as soon as possible.

Libra



Today you are likely to work at a faster pace and might complete all your tasks before time. Business people might receive some profits. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant.



Scorpio



Today you are advised to be positive as it will improve your work performance. Also, if working on an important project then, complete it before lunch. On the personal front, listen to your friend's advice.

Sagittarius



Today, you are likely to receive some good news that will keep your mood merry. On the financial front, there will be a slight boost. On the work front, you are likely to complete your work on time. However, you are advised to be active, else laziness will doom you.

Capricorn



Today you are likley to perform well at the work front. On the business front, you are likely to receive some opportunities for progress. You are advised to keep up with the pace.

Aquarius



Today you are likely to meet some influential people who will turn out beneficial in near future. Your reputation and respect might increase.

Pisces



Today you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items. So you are advised to keep a close check on your expenditure. On the work front, you are likely to complete your tasks on time.

