New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help in knowing about obstacles one might face in future. So, if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you can expect some positive changes in your professional life. On the business front, you are likley to get success in partnership. However, you are advised to remain transparent to keep misunderstandings at bay.

Taurus

On the work front, you are likely to seek other's help to complete your project. Also, you are advised to improve your relations with your peers and colleagues to perform well.

Gemini

Today on the business front, you might face some ups and downs. However, after all this, the present circumstances will remain in your favour. Even your relationship with your partner will remain stable.

Cancer

Today, you are likley to achieve success on the work front. On the personal front, you might make some travel plans with your family which give you mental peace.

Leo

Today, you may have to make an important decision keeping in mind the emotions of people. So you are advised to maintain a balance between your heart and mind. You are likely to get financial benefits today.

Virgo

Today you are likely to receive support from one of your close relatives in achieving your goal. Students might find the field of science and technology interesting.

Libra

Today you may be a victim of a throat infection such as a cold or cough. So you are advised to take good care of yourself. On the personal front, avoid any misunderstandings to creep into your family matters. Also, try to spend more quality and fun time with your family.

Scorpio

Today, on the professional front, you are likely to achieve success. On the financial front, you might introduce some changes in your efforts to boost your financial health.

Sagittarius

On the business front, you are likely to receive deals from third parties that will turn out fruitful. Today you are advised to not pay heed to others, follow your intuitions and trust your abilities.

Capricorn

Today, you are likley to make some decisions that might get rejected. So you are advised to stay calm and make changes as per public demand. On the personal front, your feeling for that special person might change.

Aquarius

Today, time is favourable, but it depends on how you will utilise your time on the work front. Whereas, government job people migh receive some extra works with challenging deadlines.

Pisces

Today with the help of your friend's guidance you might grab new opportunities. On the work front, you are likely to face some obstacles. So stay calm and deal with it patiently.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv