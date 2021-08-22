Know what the stars have in store for you on the day of Raksha Bandhan. Here's the astrological prediction of August 22, 2021 for your zodiac sign. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

There will be success in the direction of creation, construction, research etc. Relationships will get stronger. Loved one will be present. Business reputation will increase. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Taurus

There will be participation in cultural or family celebration. Creative efforts will be worthwhile. Progress will be made in the field of education competition. Married life will be happy. New relationships will be formed.

Gemini

The effort made will be worthwhile. You will get the support of a higher official or father. Business plan will come to fruition. Confidence will increase by the completion of any task.

Cancer

Relationships will get stronger. There will be cooperation of government power. Professional efforts will bear fruit. With the completion of any work, your influence and dominance will increase.

Leo

There will be support from father or high official. Business plan will come to fruition. There will be cooperation of government power. Confidence will increase by the completion of any task.

Virgo

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There is a need to be health conscious. Family prestige will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. New relationships will be formed.

Libra

You will get the support of your life partner. Personal relations will be strong. Be mindful of health and reputation. Do not take risk in financial matters. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Scorpio

Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be cooperation of brother and sister. There will be closeness in relationships. Confidence will increase by the completion of any task. New relationships will be formed.

Sagittarius

The work done with intelligence will be completed. Creative efforts will bear fruit. There will be an increase in household items. There will be success in the work done with intelligence.

Capricorn

Interest in social work will increase. The economic side will be strong. Political ambition will be fulfilled. You will get the support of brothers and sisters. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Aquarius

With the completion of the much-awaited work, your influence and dominance will increase. There will be cooperation of government power. Married life will be happy. Family support will be available.

Pisces

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Gifts or honors will increase. Relationships will get stronger. Family life will be happy. The effort made will be worthwhile. New relationships will be formed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal