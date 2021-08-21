If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you may not be able to focus on your work due to fear of obstacles. You are advised to stay calm and keep doing what you are best in. Job seekers might have to take some important and big decisions.

Taurus

Today you are likely to find a solution to your problem. This will boost your confidence and you might be able to overcome all obstacles. On the work front, you are likley to take some important decisions.

Gemini

Today natives of the media sector are likely to get an interesting project. However, it might get delayed.

Cancer

Today you may be attracted towards strangers or new joiners at work. However, you are advised to gather more information before getting close to that person.

Leo

Today natives of the media and writing sector may be worried regarding their job. However, you may be able to complete all your work on time. On the health front, you might feel stressed and tired due to work overload.

Virgo

Today, you may feel negative and lonely. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your work on time. So you are advised to stay calm and keep working hard.

Libra

Today you might find your focus shifting away from your work. So you are advised to keep doing ard work and put in all your efforts.

Scorpio

Today you may find the pace of work a little slow. However, you will be able to complete your work on time. You are advised to boost your willpower from within to complete the assigned task.

Sagittarius

Today students may feel stressed, so you are advised to keep calm and divide your syllabus into small parts for easy study. Lovebirds are likely to take a big step to enhance the relationship.

Capricorn

Today you may feel restless, so you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. By the middle of the day, your mood will get light and credit goes to people around you.

Aquarius

Today you might get better job opportunities so you are advised to think carefully and critically before approving one. On the work front, you may not be able to complete your work on time.

Pisces

Today you may be a victim of stomach aches. So you are advised to eat mindfully and avoid fast foods else it might cause food poisoning. On the personal front, your spouse might remain upset with you.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv