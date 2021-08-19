If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:



Aries

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. On the work front, you are likely to have a favourable day. Your seniors and colleague will support you. However, you are advised to not trust everyone easily, keep your thoughts to yourself.



Taurus

Today, you may feel relaxed as all your problems will be solved with the help of family members. On the work front, you are likely to get some new opportunities so try not to leave them and grab all of them.



Gemini

You are likely to discover new sources of income. On the work front, you are advised to keep working hard as it will give positive results. You are likley to receive a good news, which will merry your mood.



Cancer

Today you are likely to be busy in your both professional and personal life. You are likley to spend your money on worthless items, so you have been advised to keep an eye on your daily expenses. Also, while conversing, keep a check on your words, else you might end up hurting someone. You must be careful while driving.



Leo

Today you are advised to be careful at every step of the way. Also, think twice before making any decision. Try to avoid venturing or starting a new business, else it might not be successful.



Virgo

Today is a good day. On the business front, you are likley to gain profits with the deals. Also, a stranger might turn out to be beneficial. On the financial front, you are likley to discover a new source of income.



Libra

Today is a good day as you are likley to get support from your spouse and might receive a good news. you are likely to make decisions, so you are advised to not let your emotions come in between, think practically.

Scorpio

Today you may feel despair and hope. However, you are advised to keep a check on your anger and try to be gentle while conversating with people around you. You are likley to overthink so try to solve the problem instead of worrying.

Sagittarius

On the work front, you are likley to have a normal day. However, you are advised to stay away from controversy, else you might get into big trouble. Before befriending a stranger think carefully.

Capricorn

Today luck will be in your favour. Your stalled work will be completed. Opponents or rivals will be defeated. On the personal front, your familial life will be pleasant and full of happiness.



Aquarius

Today is a good day for you as you are likley to get success. This will boost your confidence and courage. Today, you can venture or start any new business. However, you are advised to not invest in any share market.

Pisces

On the work front, you are likley to make some monetary gains and might also get success. However, you are advised to control your hopes and desires. On the business front, you are likely to make some gains.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv