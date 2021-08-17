Know what the stars have in store for you. Here's the astrological prediction of August 17, 2021 for your zodiac sign. Scroll down to read more.

Aries

There will be good news in business matters. You will get the support of father or religious teacher. The labor done in the field of education will be worthwhile. There will be progress in financial matters.

Taurus

Relationships will get stronger. There may be ideological differences with siblings. It would be beneficial to exercise restraint on speech. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Work with patience.

Gemini

Married life will be happy. Expected success in business matters. Family life will be happy. Confidence will increase with the completion of a task.

Cancer

Gifts or respect will increase, but be health conscious. Stress can be caused by a particular person. The work done with intelligence will be completed.

Leo

The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Expected success will come in the field of education competition. Gifts or honors will increase. The effort made will be worthwhile. New relationships will be formed.

Virgo There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There can be tension due to family lady. Ideological differences may also arise with brother or neighbour. Have to work with patience.

Libra

The effort made will be worthwhile. Expected success will come in the field of education competition. Relationships will get stronger. Confidence will increase with the completion of a task.

Scorpio

Financial situation will improve. Government will be successful in taking cooperation from power. There will be progress in creative matters. Expected progress will be made in the field of education competition.

Sagittarius

Control your emotions. There is a need to be health conscious, but will be busy in business work. Confidence will increase with the completion of a task.

Capricorn

Do not be indifferent to health. There may be some interference in personal happiness. Business plan will be fruitful. The donation of Shani is absolutely necessary for you.

Aquarius

The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. There will be progress in business matters. Help will be given from ruling administration. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Pisces

Will take interest in social work. Women officers will be encouraged. You will get the support and companionship of your spouse. Confidence will increase with the completion of a task.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal