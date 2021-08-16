Know what the stars have in store for you. Here's the astrological prediction of August 16, 2021 for your zodiac sign. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Will be busy with business work. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Financial planning will turn out to be fruitful. Relations will be cordial.

Taurus

You will get success in financial matters. Friendship relations will be sweet. Gifts or honors will increase. Your influence will increase by the completion of any work. Married life will be happy.

Gemini

You will get success in creative work. Material goods will increase. The journey status will be purpose fulfilled. Religious tendencies will increase. The economic side will be strong.

Cancer

There will be a stronger bond with family. Spouse's support will be there. Business reputation will increase. Expected progress will be made in the field of livelihood.

Leo

There is a need to be health conscious. Keep restraint on your speech. Do not take risk in financial matters. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Virgo

Confidence will increase due to the completion of the much-awaited work. Business plan will come to fruition. You will get success in creative work. Married life will be happy.

Libra

The financial side will be strong. There will be success in taking cooperation from the government. The labor done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Scorpio

Interest in social work will increase. You will get the support of the head of the house or the concerned officer. Family life will be happy. There will be progress in creative endeavors.

Sagittarius

Fortunately, you will get good news. You will get the support of a female officer. Business reputation will increase. There will be sweetness in relationships. There will be progress in financial matters.

Capricorn

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Gifts or honors will increase. Confidence will increase with the completion of a task. New relationships will be formed.

Aquarius

Business plan will be fruitful. You may be busy with family problems. Money will be spent. You will get the support of a female officer. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Pisces

Business plan will be fruitful. The work done with intelligence will be completed. Relationships will get stronger. Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in financial matters.

