New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Saturday is here and so is the weekend. If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

With the help of elders, blessings will help you in achieving your goal. Today, women are likely to be successful in their work. They might achieve the goal with their hard work.

Taurus

Today luck will be in favour of all the people who are handling business. Natives of government jobs might get promotions based on their hard work or receive a transfer letter.

Gemini

Today, you may feel happy as your close relatives may visit your house. On the personal front, your efforts towards a healthy lifestyle will be successful. However, you are advised to be more planned and organised.

Cancer

Today you may stay worried due to health-related problems in the house. It might affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your work on time. However, you are advised to keep health as first priority.

Leo

Today, you may feel spiritually inclined, this will keep you positive and energetic throughout the day. You are likley to get befits either from property related matters or important project.

Virgo

Today, you are advised to be expressable in front of your family members and tell them about your fears, thoughts, etc. they might help you when stuck in a difficult situation.

Libra

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined. This will keep your thought positive. You are advised to stay away from bad habits and companionship. on the health front, you are advised to keep your immune system strong, else you might be a victim of flu.

Scorpio

Today is a good day as things will be in your favour. On the business front, you are likley to get some important and profitable deals. Also, you are likely to take an important decision related to business partnership. So you are advised to take the advice of your senior before finalising your decision.

Sagittarius

Today you are likley to be busy with personal and social work. On the work front, you are advised to be practical else you won't be able to complete your task.

Capricorn

Today business activities will be moderate. However, you are advised to keep trying and try to implement some changes to increase the liquidity. Salaried folks are likley to be tensed as they might not be able to complete their task on time.

Aquarius

Today you may feel dull and sad due to financial problems. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. It will help you increase your focus level and boost your confidence.

Pisces

Today you are advised to remain positive even in tough situations as it will help you in focusing on your goals. Also, if you are looking for quick success then, drop it as it might hamper your career.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv