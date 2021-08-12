If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally we have reached the middle of the week, Thursday. So if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are likley to receive respect from everyone around you. Your prestige might also increase in the social sector. On the personal front, you are likley to remain worried due to your children.

Taurus

Today you may feel agitated due to excessive work. so you are advised to stay calm and try to be positive. Also, try not to make any decision in haste, think twice before announcing your decision.

Gemini

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined. This will keep your mood merry throughout the day. Also, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant and peaceful. You may also plan to visit a religious place with family.

Cancer

Today, you are likley to complete all your work on time. However, you are advised to not expect from others, instead believe in your ability.

Leo

Today you may receive the good news that will keep your mood merry throughout your day. On the work front, you are advised to not accept extra work, try to take only those which you will be able to complete on time.

Virgo

Time is one of the most powerful weapons. So you are advised to work according to the time if you want to reach the ladder of success. On the personal front, your marital life will be blissful.

Libra

On the business front, today you are likley to receive good news, which will increase your enthusiasm. Salaried folks are likely to receive a reward based on their hard work. However, you are advised to be careful around your enemies as they might create problems.

Scorpio

Taking decisions in haste just to achieve success can lead to damage. So you are advised to take appropriate steps on time and complete all your tasks with ease. This will help you in achieving success.

Sagittarius

Today, your respect in the social sector might increase. On the work front, you are advised to be careful as people might point fingers at your work. On the personal front, think twice before announcing any decision related to family matters.

Capricorn

Today you might have to travel for your business. However, you are advised to be careful while driving or fixing the deal. Also, you may feel dull and sad, so stay calm and leave everything to your fate.

Aquarius

Today, on the work front, you are likley to complete all your work on time. On the business front, your credibility in various sectors might increase. Also, luck will be on your side and you might get full support.

Pisces

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined. This will calm your mind and lift up your mood. On the work front, you are advised to put in your heart and mind in completing the task.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv