New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. You may also plan to visit a religious place with your family. On the work front, things will remain pleasant.

Taurus

Today you may have to face some issues due to financial health. They might criticise you, so you are advised to stay calm and be your best.

Gemini

Today you may overcome messy situations with the help of your father's blessings. On the personal front, disputes with relatives regarding the property will be resolved.

Cancer

Today you may find yourself in your professional life. However, you are advised to not let work-related things create stress. Take good care of your health.

Leo

Today you are advised to be discipline on the work front. It will help you in concentrating and you might complete all your work on time. Also, try to fulfil your responsibilities given to you by your boss or senior, else your opponents might take advantage of this.

Virgo

Today you may find yourself emotionally weak. You will be unnecessarily thinking about people's opinions towards you. So you are advised to not let these things affect you, stay calm and practice meditation.

Libra

Today, on the work front, you are likley to get the opportunity to work in a different field. This will help you in connecting with new people and expanding your network. However, you are advised to be extra cautioned while connecting with new people.

Scorpio

Today you are likley to solve the problems of people around you. So you are advised to be patient and things twice while arriving at any conclusion. On the personal front, try not to indulge in relationship problems. First, make yourself stable then think about taking the next step with your partner.

Sagittarius

On the work front, you may feel some problems distracting you from your dream job. So you are advised to overlook all the hurdles and focus on the positive sides of it.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to take an important decision on the work front. However, people may oppose your decision, so you are advised to believe in yourself and stay firm on your decision. On the health front, you might be a victim of back pain.

Aquarius

On the work front, you are likley to excel in your work. However, some problems might occur, so you are advised to stay calm, strong and keep moving forward.

Pisces

Today you may spend quality time with your friends. It will relax your mind and keep your mood merry throughout the day. On the personal front, express your displeasure with your spouse and try to seek help from them.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv