Horoscope Today, August 10, 2021: Ongoing problems for Virgos will be solved; know about your zodiac sign
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.
Aries
There can be tension in married life. There will be progress in financial matters. Be cautious about your health. There will be futile running. Work with patience. Friendship relations will be strong.
Taurus
The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. There will be progress in financial matters. You will get success in creative work. There will be running. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.
Gemini
Change of Venus will increase personal happiness. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The condition of travel country will be pleasant. You will get success in creative work.
Cancer
Confidence will increase by the completion of any work. There will be futile running. Friendship relations will be strong. Financial planning will be fruitful. Married life will be happy.
Leo
The combination of Mars and Mercury will give success in business matters. The economic side will be strong. Confidence will increase with the completion of a task. Mutual relations will be cordial.
Virgo
The transit of Venus will be pleasant for you. The ongoing problem will be solved. Be aware of abdominal disorders or blood pressure. You will get success in creative work.
Libra
There is a need to be health conscious. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Completion of a task will increase self-confidence.
Scorpio
You will get success in financial matters. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The condition of travel country will be pleasant. Efforts made in the field of livelihood will be fruitful.
Sagittarius
You will get support from a female officer. Be aware of eye disorders. There will be cooperation of government power. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The effort made will be worthwhile.
Capricorn
Be health conscious. Marital life may be affected. Work with patience. You will get the support of father or religious teacher. Business plan will come to fruition.
Aquarius
The opponent will be defeated. Professional efforts will bear fruit. You will get success in creative work. Diabetic patients need to be very careful.
Pisces
Married life will be pleasant. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be unnecessary confusions. Be mindful of health and reputation. Creative efforts will bear fruit.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal