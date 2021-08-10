Know what the stars have in store for you. Here's the astrological prediction of August 10, 2021 for your zodiac sign. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

There can be tension in married life. There will be progress in financial matters. Be cautious about your health. There will be futile running. Work with patience. Friendship relations will be strong.

Taurus

The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. There will be progress in financial matters. You will get success in creative work. There will be running. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Gemini

Change of Venus will increase personal happiness. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The condition of travel country will be pleasant. You will get success in creative work.

Cancer

Confidence will increase by the completion of any work. There will be futile running. Friendship relations will be strong. Financial planning will be fruitful. Married life will be happy.

Leo

The combination of Mars and Mercury will give success in business matters. The economic side will be strong. Confidence will increase with the completion of a task. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Virgo

The transit of Venus will be pleasant for you. The ongoing problem will be solved. Be aware of abdominal disorders or blood pressure. You will get success in creative work.

Libra

There is a need to be health conscious. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Completion of a task will increase self-confidence.

Scorpio

You will get success in financial matters. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The condition of travel country will be pleasant. Efforts made in the field of livelihood will be fruitful.

Sagittarius

You will get support from a female officer. Be aware of eye disorders. There will be cooperation of government power. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Capricorn

Be health conscious. Marital life may be affected. Work with patience. You will get the support of father or religious teacher. Business plan will come to fruition.

Aquarius

The opponent will be defeated. Professional efforts will bear fruit. You will get success in creative work. Diabetic patients need to be very careful.

Pisces

Married life will be pleasant. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be unnecessary confusions. Be mindful of health and reputation. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal