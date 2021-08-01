If you are wondering how your first day of August day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Starting the month with the weekend is like a blessing in disguise. It's the first Sunday of August which is celebrated as Friendship Day in several countries including India. So if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you may feel energetic and enthusiastic. This will boost your work efficiency and you may be able to complete all your tasks at the workfront. Also, you will enjoy your day to the fullest with your colleagues, seniors and subordinates.

Taurus

Today you may plan for higher studies to enhance your knowledge and career. For this, you will seek relevant information which will help you in taking appropriate decisions. On the personal front, your spouse will be supportive and help you in completing assign tasks on time.

Gemini

Today you may feel dull and low due to your financial condition. So you are advised to not think much and work harder, else you might miss out on opportunities.

Cancer

Jobseekers are likley to receive good news. On the work front, things will remain pleasant, however, you are advised to be patient when dealing with colleagues. Your financial condition will remain healthy.

Leo

Today you may feel new energy and freshness. You are likley to spend some quality time with your family, which will enhance your bonding with the family members. Lick will be in your favour, so use it wisely.

Virgo

You are likley to be surrounded by negative energy. So you are advised to try to use your energy in a positive direction. It will help you in overcoming the messy situation. Follow your intuition when taking important decisions.

Libra

On the business front, you might expect some hurdles. So you are advised to stay calm and keep doing hard work. By the middle of the day, things might get resolved.

Scorpio

On the business front, you are likely to make new achievements related to factories and machinery. You are advised to not deal with money-related transactions. Also, don't take stress due to workload, else it might hamper your health.

Sagittarius

Today you are likely to spend some money to provide comfort to your family. However, this will not hamper your financial health. You are advised to keep working hard to achieve your goal.

Capricorn

Today, you are likley to take some important decisions related to your professional life. On the business front, you are likely to have a harmonious relationship with your partner.

Aquarius

On the business front, your business is likely to flourish. However, you are advised to avoid credit-related transactions. Jobseekers are likley to receive good news.

Pisces

On the business front, the work will remain smooth. However, you are advised to maintain a cordial relation with your employees. Otherwise, outsiders might take advantage of your activities.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv