New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may feel hesitated and this will impact your work efficiency and may not be able to complete your work on the professional front. You are advised to be careful while driving.

Taurus

Today is a good day. On the business front, you are likely to get profit. Salaried folks can expect promotions based on their excellent work. Old disputes with your sibling or friends will get resolved.

Gemini

On the work front, you are likley to have a pleasant day and will complete all the tasks on time. Today, you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure as you might incur more than usual.

Cancer

today you will be able to access control on things going out of your way. On the work front, things will remain pleasant. On the personal front, you are likely to get the support of your spouse when stuck in a messy situation. Students to have a stressful day.

Leo

Today, you may feel blessed as you are likley to get support from people around you. On the work front, you will get support from the opposite gender when stuck in a difficult situation. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself, otherwise, you can be a victim of body pain or eye infection.

Virgo

Today you are likley to meet an influential person who might turn out beneficial. Also, some business-related travelling is on your cards.

Libra

On the work front, you are likely to put in extra efforts to prove yourself. Also, there will be running around to complete your work on time. On the personal front, you are likely to get the support of your father when stuck in a difficult situation.

Scorpio

Today things might not turn around as you planned. So you are advised to stay calm and go with the flow. Also, watch your words when talking with people around you, as the wrong use of words can lead to disputes. You are likley to meet a new person who might turn out beneficial in near future.

Sagittarius

Today you are likely to get great opportunities which will result in profitable. However, you are advised to remain disciplined and patient. If you divert your focus from work, you may gave to face the consequences.

Capricorn

Today, students might have chances of achieving success. On the work front, responsibility will increase and you might find this time as favourable for settling pending work. However, you must keep in mind that you have to do all your work on your own.

Aquarius

Today, traders are likely to get more profit by putting less effort. Good day for job seekers as they are likley to receive good opportunities.

Pisces

Today, you are likely to get monetary benefits. You are likely to meet influential people, who will turn out beneficial in near future. On the personal front, misunderstandings will get resolved.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv