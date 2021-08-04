If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you are likely to make the best use of your talents and skills. On the business front, you may not be able to manage your finances, so you are advised to keep your expenditure in check. Salaried folks are likley to perform well and might also attract the attention of seniors with their work style.

Taurus

Today you will overcome messy situations and may feel very courageous. You will take few bold decisions, that might turn out successful. On the work front, you are likely to be busy and may not be able to spend quality time with family.

Gemini

Today you are likley to get some opportunities, so don't miss them and grab them without a second thought. On the work front, you might feel dull and low due to your work, however, seniors and boss will notice your work. And might reward you for the same. You are likley to recover your stuck money.

Cancer

Today someone close to you might try to influence your decisions and persuade you to choose a different path. However, you are advised to give them a deaf year and believe in yourself. On the personal front, you are likely to get engaged in a verbal spat.

Leo

Today you are likley to have a dazzling day as you will be able to handle the messy situation and overcome it bravely. On the work front, things will remain pleasant. Married couples are advised to give each other space.

Virgo

Today things might not fall as planned. However, gradually things will start making sense and you might get adjust to it. On the professional front, you are likely to make take some decisions, so you are advised to think twice before announcing your decision.

Libra

On the work front, you are likely to perform well. This will leave your boss impressed and might reward you with high incentives or promotions. On the personal front, you are likely to face some problems related to opinions, however, after a while, things will be back to normal. You are advised to take good care of your elders.

Scorpio

Today things will be at the peak of their gripping potential. It is the best day for all the job seekers, who have been waiting to quit their job and venture into business. On the business front, you are likley to recover your losses into profits which will enhance your financial health. By the end of the day you might be a victim of a minor headache, so take good care of yourself.

Sagittarius

Today, you will be able to reclaim your focus. On the work front, you will have a pleasant day. On the personal front, you are likley to get engage in a verbal spat with your companion. However, as the day will pass things will fall back to their place.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of love and passion. You are likely to spend romantic moments with your lover or spouse. This will enhance your bond and bring harmony. On the health front, you are likely to be a victim of back pain, so take good care of yourself and don't lift heavy things.

Aquarius

On the business front, it is a good day to invest capital in a company on the commercial front. On the personal front, you are likley to spend some romantic moments with your spouse which will enhance your bond and bring harmony to the family.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day. However, you are advised to be cautious of your opponent or rivals as they might find it a suitable time to destroy your reputation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv