Know what the stars have in store for you. Here's the astrological prediction of August 3, 2021 for your zodiac sign. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

The efforts made will be worthwhile. Travel conditions can be pleasant. There will be tension due to a particular person. Work with patience. There will be progress in financial matters.

Taurus

The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. There will be success in the direction of the construction and making property. Tension expected in married life. Work with patience. Some new relationships will be formed.

Gemini

The ongoing problem will be resolved. My heart will be sad. Do not take risks in business matters. You will get help from a particular person. It is beneficial to act in moderation.

Cancer

There is a need to be health-conscious. Completion of a much-awaited task will increase confidence. You will get the support and companionship of your spouse.

Leo

There will be obstacles in the field of work. Do not be indifferent to health. There will be progress in financial matters. Spouse's support will be there. The effort made will be worthwhile. New relationships will be formed.

Virgo

You will get the support of a female officer or the female head of the house. There may be tension from the in-laws side. The mind will remain disturbed due to a particular person. Work with patience.

Libra

The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. There will be success in the direction of movable or immovable property. Professional reputation will increase. Married life will be happy.

Scorpio

There will be success in the direction of construction work or research work. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. Unexpected success will come in creative work.

Sagittarius

You will get the support of your life partner, but be health conscious. Business reputation will increase. Wealth, honor, and fame will increase. The efforts made will be worthwhile.

Capricorn

There will be progress in financial matters. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be cooperation of government power. Family life will be happy. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Aquarius

The work done with intelligence will be completed. Family prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. Mutual relationships will get stronger. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Pisces

Business plan will be fruitful, but you may get tension from a family lady. There is a need to be health-conscious. It would be beneficial to act with patience.

