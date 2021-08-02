Know what the stars have in store for you. Here's the astrological prediction of August 2, 2021 for your zodiac sign. Scroll down to read more.

Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Political ambitions will be fulfilled, but there may be tensions from a family member. Think before you speak today. Confidence will increase by the completion of any task.

Taurus

You will be affected by fear of the unknown. Be mindful of the safety of your belongings in case of travel deportation. There is a possibility of loss of money. It will be beneficial to put your mind in creative work.

Gemini

Beware of working on something which will affect the reputation of self or family. There will be progress in creative work. You will get help from ruling administration. Married life will be happy.

Cancer

The efforts made in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. There will be tension in married life. Avoid any kind of risk. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. New relationships will be formed.

Leo

There will be progress in economic matters. Creative efforts will turn out to be fruitful. Will be successful in taking cooperation from politicians. Professional efforts will bear fruit. Spouse will get support.

Virgo

Will take interest in social work, but there may be tension in married life. The mind can also be disturbed due to siblings. It would be beneficial to act with patience.

Libra

Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Help will be given from ruling administration. Business plan will come into action. The financial side will be strong.

Scorpio

You will get the support of your life partner. Business reputation will increase. There will be a lot of running. Do not take risk in financial matters. You will get the support of father or religious teacher.

Sagittarius

Creative endeavors will be fruitful. The opponent will remain active. There is a need to be health conscious. There will be progress in creative work. The financial side will be strong.

Capricorn

Family prestige will increase. The work done with intelligence will be completed. Expected success will come in the field of education competition. There will be progress in creative work.

Aquarius

You can be busy with homework. There will be participation in cultural or family celebration. Creative efforts will be fruitful. There will be progress in the work which is performed wisely.

Pisces

Your influence will increase due to the completion of a work. Responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Financial side will be strong. You will get the support and companionship of your spouse.

