New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally it's Friday and we have reached the doorsteps of the weekend. A fresh new day brings along many opportunities and challenges, so if you want to grab hold of these opportunities then, scroll down to have a look at your astrological predictions. It will help you in knowing whether the day is in your favour and what challenges you might face on the road to success. So what are you waiting for, have a look at your zodiac signs and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are advised to not let dullness or laziness affect your work efficiency. You are likely to enjoy your work and may try to increase your income with your hard work.

Taurus

Today, you might spend money on worthless items, so you are advised to avoid using money. Also, don't lend money to anyone, otherwise, it won't come back. You are likely to complete all your task on time and this will increase your status in the office.

Gemini

Today you are likely to get opportunities to improve the business and your style of work. It will increase your business. An old dispute might get resolved by the end of the day.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to be at peace as the environment at home will be under control. You are advised to keep all your important documents in a safe place. You are likely to spend romantic time with your spouse.

Leo

Today, you might deal with some new matters in your business but you are likely to solve them wisely. You are likely to help your colleagues or subordinates in completing the project.

Virgo

Today, you might commit some silly mistakes in the project but by focusing you can avoid this and achieve the deadline of submission. You are likely to get your siblings support.

Libra

Today, you might find yourself spiritually inclined. You are likely to visit a religious place and might donate a handsome amount to charity. This will increase your status and respect in society.

Scorpio

Today you are advised to not make any decisions emotionally. Think wisely before taking any big step. Also, don't let anything affect your focus at work because a silly mistake in the project can cause your job.

Sagittarius

Today, students are advised to wander less and focus on their studies exams are right around the corner. If you are dealing with your kid's problem then handle it patiently.

Capricorn

Today, your old health issues might crop up, so you are advised to take good care of your health. People associated with construction work and business class people might worry about capital.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to solve other's issues and help them overcome their fears. This will increase your respect and status. You might attend a religious event happening around you.

Pisces

Today, all your pending works might get complete with the help of your senior. You are advised to keep a close check on your opponents as they might try to pull you down. Today is a lucky day for working women.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv