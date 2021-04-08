Horoscope Today, April 8, 2021: A peek at your predictions will give you a sense of peace and security. So what are you waiting for scroll down to know how your day will be.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As we have reached the middle of the week, it is advised to read your astrological predictions as they might help you in overcoming challenges. Also with the placement of stars, you will get to know whether things are in your favour if you are planning to start a new venture. A peek at your predictions will give you a sense of peace and security. So what are you waiting for scroll down to know how your day will be.

Aries

Today, you are likely to make important decisions related to your career, family and finance. You are going to be busy at work, You will not be able to give time to your family.

Taurus

Today, your boss might appreciate your hard work and increase your salary in terms of reward. Those who are handling family business are likely to see a boost in profit. Ties with friends will enhance.

Gemini

Today will be a good day as you are blessed by the moon. Your status and respect might enhance after your boss will appreciate your work in front of the whole office. Your new venture is likely to benefit your financial health.

Cancer

Today, you are going to find yourself inclined towards spirituality. You might also visit a religious place and donate a handsome amount to charity. Good news is waiting for you that will brighten up your latter half of the day.

Leo

Today, you are likely to resolve problems with your colleagues patiently. You are advised to have a transparent relationship with your business partner for the betterment of your business.

Virgo

Today is a good day. Your business is likely to boost and you might crack a big deal. Your ties with relatives, neighbours and friends will enhance. A small trip is on cards.

Libra

Today your boss might appreciate your work and reward you with a promotion in terms of reward. You are likely to spend money on worthless stuff so try to control yourself. You are advised to watch your tone before speaking.

Scorpio

Today, you are advised to be careful while investing money. Also, take good care of your health as there are chances that some old issues might crop up. If you are planning to go on a trip, you are advised to postpone it as it's not safe to travel now.

Sagittarius

Today, You might have to face money loss, this will keep you mentally disturbed. You are advised to think before intruding on family matters. Also, be polite while speaking to loved ones.

Capricorn

Today you might get lucky and all your wish come true. Your business is likely to flourish and you might plan to launch a new venture.

Aquarius

Today, you will be indecisive. You are advised to take care of your health. Also, be polite to people around you. You are likely to spend money on some worthless stuff.

Pisces

Today will be a good day. You might find yourself spiritually inclined. You might spend the whole day at home for peace. You might also visit a religious place.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv