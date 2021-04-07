Horoscope Today, April 7, 2021: Start your day by knowing your astrological predictions. It will help you in knowing how your day will be and what kind of challenges you are likely to face.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Today is a fresh day, so start your day by knowing your astrological predictions. It will help you in knowing how your day will be and what kind of challenges you are likely to face. Also, if you are going out for some auspicious work such as a job interview or exam or admission to a certain college then don't forget to scroll down as placement of stars define whether the luck will be in your favour or not.

Aries

Today your day may be fruitful and all your wishes might get fulfilled. You are advised to avoid rash driving and travelling long distance. Try not to trust the unknown today, otherwise, you might get have to face serious consequences.

Taurus

Today, your spouse might support you in every decision to take for the betterment of your future. Your losses might get convert into profits. Your boss might appreciate you and reward you in terms of promotion or incentives.

Gemini

Today is a good day for you. You are likely to get success in your work. Your boss might appreciate your work and promotes you to a higher post. This will boost your confidence and your respect in office will also increase. Good news related to your personal life is on its way to brighten up your day.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to face some obstacles in accomplishing your task, however, with the blessings of your elders, you will overcome this situation. You might find yourself musically inclined. Also, it's a good day for all kind of artist to showcase their art and talent.

Leo

Today, your day may be fruitful. You are advised not to waste time on meaningless topics rather put your positive thoughts and energy into good works. Also, watch your words before speaking, otherwise, your might get into serious trouble.

Virgo

Today, you are likely to be happy and positive, this will boost your self-confidence. Also, you will be able to focus on work and might get appreciated your the same. This will increase your status and respect in the office.

Libra

Today is a good day. Your wishes are likely to come true. You will be able to complete all your pending and current projects on time. With the help of elders' blessings and support, you might get successful in every step of your life. You might get your stuck money back.

Scorpio

Today, your business might witness a boost in liquidity as all the problems will be solved. You are likely to get the support of your senior in completing an important project.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likely to spend money on worthless items, this will put a dent in your financial health. So you are advised not to use the money until it's very necessary. Also, thinking twice before you speak as your harsh tone might hurt people around you.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to be happy, relaxed and enthusiastic. You are going to enjoy your work and might complete all your pending projects. Your losses might get convert into profits.

Aquarius

Today, you mind find yourself spiritually inclined. You might visit a religious place and donate a handsome amount to charity. You are likely to meet an influential person who will help you in near future.

Pisces

Today, you are likely to find yourself spiritually inclined. You might visit a religious place for some mental peace. You are likely to get new opportunities. so you are advised to grab it as soon as possible as it will help you in future.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv