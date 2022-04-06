New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Wednesday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today is a good day as you will achieve success in every field. You will get support and cooperation from your colleagues in the office. You will witness financial gains. There will be happiness and peace in the family, and you will get support from your siblings.

Taurus - Today, you will witness growth and success in your job. If you are going to do any business or any contract, then today will be a very auspicious day. There will be financial benefits as well. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Gemini - Today, there is a need to take care of your health as you may fall sick. Keep an eye on your expenses. You will have some troubles in your office as well. Students will have to work hard to get the desired result. There are chances that guests will visit your house.

Cancer - Today, the day will be full of ups and downs. There will be a time when you will feel lethargic. However, you will get appreciated for your work. The atmosphere in the family will be good. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Leo - The beginning of the day will be normal but as the day progresses everything you will get a lot of work to do. Avoid investing anywhere as it may prove fatal for you. People who are unmarried can get marriage proposals.

Virgo- Today, you will face several challenges. You have to keep an eye on your expenses and spend it wisely. Beware of secret enemies, as they will betray you in several cases. You may face health-related problems, therefore, take care of your health.

Libra - You will have a busy day today, you can likely go to family events and increase your stature. You might spend some extra money on buying stuff. You might also hear some good news in the family. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Scorpio - Today, you will be filled with energy and complete all your work on time. Especially students will get favorable results in the competitive examination. You will experience peace of mind. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius - You might have a normal day-to-day wherein everything is in your control. You are likely to get rewards for your work. You might also get to travel for religious purposes.

Capricorn - Today is an important day in terms of economic growth as you will witness financial gains. You are blessed today, in terms of your personal relations, your day might be filled with much love. You are likely to get the support of friends and subordinates at work.

Aquarius - Today, your day will be good at work, and otherwise, your boss will be impressed by your recent work. In terms of your relationship, you might have to settle down. However, you will still remain under mental stress. It is advised not to invest money anywhere as it may prove fatal for you.

Pisces - Today, you need to take extra care of your health. You might face some losses in your business and investments. Do not get into any of the controversies around you, or any of your gains might convert into losses.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen