Horoscope Today, April 4, 2021: On the eve of Easter 2021 know what in store for your zodiac sign and plan this auspicious Sunday accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's a day to relax as we have entered Sunday. Also, today is an auspicious Sunday for all the Christians out there as we are observing Jesus' resurrection, that is, Easter. So if you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below to check your daily astrological predictions and plan this auspicious Sunday accordingly.

Aries

Today, nostalgia may rule your mind. You are likely to do things you loved as a kid. You may meet your old school friends to relive the childhood days.

Taurus

Today, you may be busy in your personal life. You are likely to complete all the pending works and it might take the whole day. In between, you are likely to spend some quality time with your family or spouse.

Gemini

Today is a good day for all the lovebirds. Shun your fear of rejection and go confess your feelings to that special person. You are advised to focus on your personal life.

Cancer

Today, the day will be in your favour as you are blessed by the moon. You might find yourself inclined towards spirituality and plan a religious gathering at your place for mental harmony.

Leo

Today, your boss might appreciate you for your hard work. You are likely to be burden with more responsibilities at work. So you are advised to think carefully before accepting it.

Virgo

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. Your health problems might get cured. You are likely to act as the most humanitarian person.

Libra

Today, you are likely to crack an exciting and big deal that will help your business grow in future. However, this success might make your opponent or rivals jealous and they might even make an attempt to ruin it. So you are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents.

Scorpio

Today is a good day. You are likely to lead a project at work. With help of your wisdom and experience, you might take appropriate decisions.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likely to pamper yourself with a spa, massage etc to enhance your beauty and appearance. After stepping out you might also receive appropriate compliments.

Capricorn

Today, you might get your stuck money, this will boost your financial health. You are likely to be busy in both your professional and personal life. Sunday will be like any other day for you.

Aquarius

Today, you might plan to buy a property or new car, this will enhance your status in society. Also, to buy a dream house you might have to prioritise your needs.

Pisces

Today, you are likely to tame yourself in accomplishing your fears. For this, you might take risks or do something shocking. You are advised to be careful while overcoming your fear.

