Horoscope Today, April 30, 2021: If you are wondering how your last day of April will be then scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's the last day of April and we are soon going to enter May. So if you are wondering how your last day of April will be then scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions prepare you in overcoming your obstacles.

Aries

Today, you may feel dull and arrogant as your moon is negative. This will affect your work efficiency and also you are bound to make silly mistakes. You are likely to feel detached from your responsibilities.

Taurus

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency. You are likely to spend quality time with your family and friends. Your creativity will be at its peak you might plan to renovate your home or office.

Gemini

Today, you may feel mentally at peace as you are blessed by a positive moon. Your boss and seniors might appreciate your work. Your subordinates will help you in completing an important project.

Cancer

Today, you may feel mixed emotions throughout the day. You might plan for higher studies to enhance your resume. You might implement an innovative idea that will turn out successful.

Leo

Today, you may feel detached from your responsibilities. You might find yourself inclined towards spirituality. You may also plan to visit a religious place for mental peace. You are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Virgo

Today, you may feel happy, enthusiastic and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. You might enjoy your work and personal life. Your polite nature will attract people around you.

Libra

Today, you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your tasks on time. You might also get promoted in terms of reward from the boss.

Scorpio

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. You are likely to be satisfied with the work on the professional front. You might visit a religious place for mental peace.

Sagittarius

Today you might feel negativity around you as your moon has become negative. This will make you dull and impatient. So you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation for mental peace.

Capricorn

Today you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost harmony in your personal and professional life. You are likely to meet an influential person, who might be beneficial in near future.

Aquarius

Today you may feel healthy and satisfied as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will also enhance your focus and you might even turn out successful. Your boss might appreciate you for your hard work.

Pisces

Today you may feel more intellectual and might indulge in some research. You are advised to practice meditation for mental peace and will help you in maintaining focus.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv