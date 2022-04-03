New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, you will get full support of luck. There will be harmony in professional life and personal life. You will be able to complete all your work successfully in the office. You will get support from your family.

Taurus - Today is going to be very auspicious for you as you will witness financial gains. There will be profit in business. Happiness will remain in the family. Your parents will support you in every matter. Take care of your health.

Gemini - Today, you may remain under mental stress due to both professional and personal life. You may face some problems in your family as well. There are chances that relatives will visit your house.

Cancer - Today, you will witness a financial crunch. There is a possibility of breaking any old agreement due to which you have to suffer financial loss. However, you will have the full support of your family. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial.

Leo - Today will be a good day for you as you will succeed in every work. You will witness financial gains. You will take serious decisions regarding your relationship. You will have quality time with your family.

Virgo - Today, you must pay attention to your health as you will feel physically weak from the beginning of the day. You may also feel lethargic throughout the day. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident

Libra - Avoid making any decision in the heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you. There are chances of getting a promotion. You will get support from family members. There are chances that you will travel for work purposes.

Scorpio - Today will be a happy day as you will remain very positive throughout the day. You will feel energetic. You will witness financial gains. Work done with efforts will bring desired results.

Sagittarius - Today, luck seems to be in your favour as all your plans will flourish. You will witness financial gains. It's a good time to invest In the stock market as you will make a profit. There may be some differences with family members. You can remain worried about your personal life.

Capricorn - Today, your full focus will be on your career. You will work hard to achieve your goals. You will get support from people in the office. There are chances that you will go to religious events. Overall the day will be good for you.

Aquarius - Today, there is a need for you to spend money wisely. Keep a track of your expenses. You may feel tired due to excessive work in the office. You may have heated arguments with others, so control your anger. There are chances of progress in a job or business

Pisces - You are blessed today, In terms of your personal relations, your day might be filled with much love. You are likely to get the support of friends and subordinates at work.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen