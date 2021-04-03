Horoscope Today, April 3, 2021: So what are you waiting for? Start your first day of the weekend by checking your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally it's Saturday, with this April 2021's first weekend has arrived. Wondering how your first day of the weekend will go then here we are with daily astrological predictions. It will help you in awaring about how your day will be and what challenges you might face. Also, the placement of stars will help you know whether things are in your favour or not. So what are you waiting for? Start your day by checking your daily horoscope.

Aries

Today, you are blessed by the moon. You may feel happy and relaxed as messy situations are under control. You are advised to take elders' blessings as they will help you grow and achieve success in life. Your boss might appreciate your hard work.

Taurus

Today, you are likely to feel dull as some old health issues will crop up. So you are advised to take good care of yourself and postpone your plan to start a new venture.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to feel energetic and enthusiastic. This will help you in accomplishing the task you were assigned. Also, in business matters, you are likely to take quick decisions which will boost your business.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to feel healthy and positive as you are blessed by a positive moon. Your health issues will start getting cured. You are likely to get back your stuck money.

Leo

Today, you may feel confident as you are blessed by the moon. You will be taking tough decision related to business confidently. You are likely to accomplish all your tasks before time, this will impress your boss.

Virgo

Today, you are likely to feel dull and lazy. This will affect your work efficiency and you might find it difficult to complete the assigned projects. Also, this might affect your confidence. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Libra

Today, you are likely to feel energetic and enthusiastic, this will help you in completing your task efficiently. Your hard work might pay you now, as your might get promoted to senior level. Disputes with siblings related to property will resolve.

Scorpio

Today, you may feel happy as you are blessed by the moon. Your communication skills will help you in cracking a big deal. Your polite nature will attract people around you and this might increase your respect.

Sagittarius

Today is a good day as you are blessed by the moon. You are likely to enjoy your personal and professional life. You might spend some romantic moments with your spouse which will enhance your bond and bring harmony.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to feel dull and restless as some old health issues will crop up. You are advised to stay calm and practise meditation for mental peace, otherwise, you might take wrong decisions.

Aquarius

Today, you may be happy and at peace as you are blessed by the moon. Your loss might convert into profits. You will feel confident and might take tough decisions quickly.

Pisces

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. You are likely to enjoy your work and might complete the projects before time. Also, you might spend some romantic moments with your spouse which will rekindle your affection for each other.

