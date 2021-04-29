Horoscope Today, April 25, 2021: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's Thursday and we have reached the middle of the week. Every day is full of opportunities so if you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions help a person in knowing but the challenges he/she might face. Also, check out whether stars are in your favour or not.

Aries

Today you may feel restless and nervous due to a lack of patience. In search of peace, you might find yourself inclined towards spirituality. You are likely to visit a religious place. You are advised to practice meditation for mental peace.

Taurus

Today you may feel happy and confident as you are blessed by a positive moon and Jupiter. You are likely to get new opportunities at work and in business and work. Couples are likley to spend some romantic moments together.

Gemini

Today messy situations will be under control as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might get appreciated for your work from boss and seniors.

Cancer

Today job seekers might hear good news. Students are advised to remain focused. You are likely to implement innovative ideas in business that will help in the long run.

Leo

You may feel dull and upset, but with the help of elders' blessings, you will overcome all messy situations. You are likley plan for a job change.

Virgo

Today your concentration and patience will be at peak. This will help you in achieving your goals at work. Your seniors might help you with some important project. There are chances that you might meet an influential person.

Libra

You are likely to spend your money on buying artefacts and other stuff to decorate your home. This will enhance your status in society. Your new ideas will help in bagging a deal that will turn out beneficial for your business.

Scorpio

Today you feel happy and relaxed as you are going to feel healthy. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your tasks. You are advised to avoid engaging in arguments with colleagues or family members.

Sagittarius

Today may feel dull and arrogant as you are affected by the negative moon. This will make you impatient and might affect your work efficiency. You are advised to stay calm and practise meditation for mental peace. You are advised to avoid engaging in small arguments.

Capricorn

Today your losses might convert into profits, this will help your financial health. you are likely to enjoy your work. Singles might find a soul mate.

Aquarius

Today you may feel happy as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your tasks.

Pisces

Today you might find yourself inclined towards spirituality. You may plan to visit a religious place for mental peace and might donate a handsome amount to charity.

