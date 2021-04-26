Horoscope Today, April 26, 2021: If you are wondering how your last week of April will be then scroll down below and have a look at your astrological predictions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Monday, new day and a new week. It gives you a chance to start everything fresh. So if you are wondering how your last week of April will be then scroll down below and have a look at your astrological predictions. It will help you in planning your day without any hurdles and challenges.

Aries

Today is likely to be busy in both professional and personal life. You may be happy, energetic and enthusiastic. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete all your tasks.

Taurus

Today you may be happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. You are likely to perform excellently at work, seeing this your boss might reward you.

Gemini

You may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete all your tasks. Also, you might plan to change your job.

Cancer

Today, you may feel happy and energetic. You might be busy at work, but by the end of the day, your hard work will pay you. You might get a promotion. Disputes related to a property with siblings will get resolved.

Leo

Today, you are blessed by a positive moon. You are likely to be polite with the people around you and this will help you in achieving success. You might take some tough decision that will help you in future.

Virgo

Today you may be happy, positive and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. You are likely to enjoy work. You may spend some romantic moment with your spouse which will enhance harmony and understanding.

Libra

Today you may feel disappointed, so you are advised to stay calm and control your arrogance, otherwise, consequences will be bad. You are advised to practice meditation for mental peace.

Scorpio

You may feel mentally peaceful. Things will go as plan. You are likely to invest some money in a business which will help in increasing its liquidity.

Sagittarius

Today, you may feel peaceful and happy. This will boost your focus and you might be able to achieve success. Your business might flourish after bagging the deal.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to spend some romantic moment with your spouse. You may find yourself spiritually inclined and you might donate a handsome amount to charity.

Aquarius

Today, you may feel dull and lazy as your moon is negative. You are likely to be a victim of conspiracies, so you are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents. With the help of elders' blessings, you will overcome all difficult situation.

Pisces

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. Your losses might get turn into profits. Your hard work will pay now as your boss is likley to appreciate your work.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv