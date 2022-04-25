New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Monday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today is a good day for you. Whatever task you will take in hand you will complete it easily. You will witness financial gains. There are chances that you will travel to different places due to work. If you are unmarried then you will likely get marriage proposals.

Taurus - Today is a good day as your mind will remain in peace. The economic situation will improve. Unemployed people will get new employment opportunities. You will spend time with your family. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Gemini - Today is a busy day as you will do a lot of work. Do not take any decision in the heat of the moment. There are chances that you will suffer financial loss. Be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident. There are chances that you will attend family gatherings.

Cancer - Today will be a day filled with mixed emotions. You may have to face financial challenges. There will be unnecessary expenses, keep a check on that. You may face problems in the workplace as well. Health will remain loose. However, there will be peace and happiness in your house.

Leo - Today will be a happy day as you will get a lot of opportunities in your professional life. You will also witness financial gains. If you are a student, then you have to work hard to achieve success. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Virgo - Today will prove to be a great day, as you will witness financial gains. There are chances that you will invest in properties. Students will get good results in the examination. There will be harmony in married life.

Libra- Today, you will be able to get the money that has been stuck for a long time. You will be happy because of the best results. Help the needy people. Be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident. Take care of your health.

Scorpio - You will return the money that you have borrowed. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. Do not take any decision in the heat of the moment. You will remain positive in every situation, and all your work will be completed easily.

Sagittarius - Today, luck seems to be in your favour as all your plans will flourish. You will witness financial gains. It's a good time to invest In the stock market as you will make a profit. There may be some differences with family members. You can remain worried about your personal life.

Capricorn - Today, your mood will remain good. However, take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Aquarius - There are chances that you will travel to different places due to work-related issues. You may feel tired due to excessive work in the office. You may have heated arguments with others, so control your anger.

Pisces - Today, is a good day as you will do all the work on time. Your relationship with your spouse will remain good. You will spend quality time with your family.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen