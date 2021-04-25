Horoscope Today, April 25, 2021: If you are wondering how will be your last weekend will be in April then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally Sunday is here an official day to sleep extra and relax. However, with this, we will say goodbye to the last weekend of April. If you are wondering how will be your last weekend will be in April then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in giving an insight into your day and then you can plan accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may feel happy and healthy as you are blessed by a positive moon. Health issues will get cured. You are likely to get all your stuck money back.

Taurus

Today you may feel lazy and dull. This might make you careless and you will not be able to focus at work. Also, by the end of the day negativity might grip you and you might turn impatient.

Gemini

Today you may find negativity surrounding you, which may make you lazy, arrogant and unhappy. So you are advised to avoid making any important decisions. Your friends might help you come out of this messy situation.

Cancer

Today you are likely to implement innovative business plans with the support of your subordinates and it will turn out successful. You are likely to attend a social get-together this will boost your network and might help you in near future.

Leo

Today your losses might turn into profits. You might not spend money on worthless items. This will boost your financial health and savings.

Virgo

Today is a good day as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will make you energetic and you might enjoy your work to the fullest. You are likely to enjoy a romantic moment with your spouse.

Libra

Today you may feel sad and disappointed, this will make you arrogant. So you are advised to control your arrogance, otherwise, you may have to face worse consequences.

Scorpio

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. Losses might turn into profits. Some new sources of income might open. You are likely to get your stuck money back.

Sagittarius

Today you may be happy and enthusiastic. You are likely to be busy at work and your seniors and boss might appreciate your working style. You are like to be promoted owing to the hard work.

Capricorn

Today the messy situation will be under control as you are blessed by a positive moon. You are likely to complete all your pending works. Elders' blessings will help you in overcoming all tough situations.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to be busy with family issues. You are likely to be attracted towards artefacts, glamour and movies. This will boost your creativity.

Pisces

Today, you are likely to feel unwell, as some old health issues might crop up. This will affect your professional life as you might not be able to perform well.

