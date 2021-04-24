Horoscope Today, April 24, 2021: If you are wondering how you will spend your Saturday then, here have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, we have reached the first day of the weekend and also the last weekend of April. If you are wondering how you will spend your Saturday then, here have a look at your daily horoscope. It will give you an insight into your day. And will also help you in preparing for obstacles that you are likely to face. So what are your waiting for scroll down and plan your day accordingly?

Aries

Today you are likely to make a plan, but you may not be able to follow it on the professional front. This might affect your mood and make you arrogant.

Taurus

Today, you may find yourself emotional and sensitive. You are advised to take care of your parent's health. You are likely to complete all your tasks on the professional front.

Gemini

Today, you may be happy and relaxed. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete all your projects. You are likely to maintain a balance between your expenditure and earning.

Cancer

Today, you may be happy, enthusiastic and energetic. This will boost your work efficiency and might also make you optimistic. you are likely to spend some quality time with your family and friends.

Leo

Today you may feel dull and lazy till the middle of the day. By the end of the day, your mood might get completely change. On the personal front, you are likely to engage in a spate with your spouse.

Virgo

Today, you may be happy and relaxed. You are advised not to lend money to anyone otherwise, you may not get it back. Also, don't overspend.

Libra

Today, you are likely to attend a social get-together this will help you re-establish your network. Students are advised to not find shortcuts in their studies.

Scorpio

Today you might have a busy day in your personal and professional life. You are likely to spend money on worthless items. Your polite nature might attract people around you.

Sagittarius

Today with the help of elders' blessings you will be able to overcome all difficult situations. This will boost your boost confidence. You are advised to follow your intuition.

Capricorn

Today is a happy day, but you might experience some stress in terms of your professional and personal life. You are advised to not lend money to anyone.

Aquarius

Today you may be happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. Your patience might help you in dealing with toxic people around you and will boost your work efficiency.

Pisces

Today you are likely to spend money on worthless items, so you are advised to avoid usage of money until necessary. You are likely to be successful at Workfront.

