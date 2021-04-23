Horoscope Today, April 23, 2021: Astrological predictions aware people of the challenges they are likely to face also, helps them know whether the day will be lucky for them or not.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Friday is here, and we have reached the doorsteps of the weekend. So, if you are wondering how your last day of working is going to be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions aware people of the challenges they are likely to face also, helps them know whether the day will be lucky for them or not.

Aries

Today, messy situations will be under control. People around you might cooperate and help you out with your project. Blessings from elders will help you in overcoming tough situations.

Taurus

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. This will boost your work efficiency and you may complete all your pending tasks. However, you are likely to make a silly mistake so focus while doing your work.

Gemini

Today you are likely to help your subordinates in completing their projects. Your social network might help you in bagging a project. Students are advised to focus on their studies.

Cancer

Today you are likely to spend money for your family. However, you are advised to avoid spending on worthless items as it might affect your financial health. You are advised to think twice before reacting to any issue.

Leo

Today, you may feel happy and enthusiastic. Your positive attitude will help you in focusing on your task. This will impress your boss and might reward you. Students are advised to focus on their studies.

Virgo

Today you may feel dull, lazy and unhealthy. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks. So you are advised to take care of your health. Also, avoid making any important decisions.

Libra

Today your losses might turn into profits. Also, you might get back your stuck money. This will boost your financial health. Students are advised to go slow otherwise it will impact their health.

Scorpio

today you may feel relaxed and at peace. This will boost your performance at the work front and your boss might appreciate you for the same. You are likely to get new opportunities, so you are advised to analyse things before grabbing them.

Sagittarius

Today is a good day as destiny will be with you. You are likely to overcome some tough situations and this will boost your confidence. You are likely to visit a religious place for mental peace.

Capricorn

Today, you may feel lazy and dull as negativity will grip you. This will affect your work efficiency and also your mood. You may get arrogant and restless. So you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation before you start your work.

Aquarius

Today, your business might flourish as you are likely to bag a profitable order that will open the doors of success. You are likley to overwork and this will affect you mentally.

Pisces

Today you are likely to be a victim of an old health issue. However, this will not affect your work efficiency and with the help of your subordinates, you will be able to outperform.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv