New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With a blink of an eye we have reached the middle of the week, that is, Thursday. It's a new day packed with opportunities but beware of challenges. So if you want to know what this new fresh day has in store for you then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. Know whether stars are aligned in your favour or not.

Aries

Today you may feel dull and lazy. This will impact your work and you might not be able to complete your tasks on time. Also, you may become arrogant so try to avoid getting into an argument.

Taurus

Today, you are advised to avoid speaking your mind as it might affect someone deeply. You are likely to spend your money on worthless items so try using money unless necessary.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to make quick decisions, which will turn out beneficial in long run. In terms of work, your subordinates will help you in making a tough decision regarding an important project.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to hurt people around you with your straightforwardness. So you are advised to control it before it gets too late.

Leo

Today you may feel dull and lazy, also there are chances that some old health issues may arise. So you are advised to take good care of yourself.

Virgo

Today, you may feel relaxed and peaceful. This will help you in focusing on your work and you are likely to finish all your pending tasks by the end of the day. Your business is likely to boost as you might crack a good deal in near future.

Libra

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. Your losses might convert into profits. Your seniors might help you with some important project and are likely to appreciate your working style.

Scorpio

Today you may feel happy, relaxed and enthusiastic, as the messy situations will be under control. Elders' blessings will help you achieving success.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel lazy, upset and dull. You are likely to face some health issues. So you are advised to take good care of your health and postpone the trip.

Capricorn

Today you are blessed by a positive moon. You are likely to make quick decisions in your personal and professional life. This will help you in overcoming tough situations quickly.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to perform well at work. Seeing this your boss might appreciate and reward you by promoting you to a higher position.

Pisces

Today, you are likely to feel confident as you are blessed by a positive moon. you are likely to take important decisions that will impact both your personal and professional life.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv