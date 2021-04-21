Horoscope Today, April 21, 2021: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's the third day of the week with new set opportunities and challenges. So if you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Your daily predictions help you in overcoming obstacles that you are likely to face. Also, get to know whether stars are aligned in your favour or not.

Aries

Today, you are likely to be dissatisfied at work as your subordinates might not cooperate with you. So, you are advised to keep calm and practice meditation. Also, before signing read the documents carefully.

Taurus

Today, you may be happy, relaxed and enthusiastic. This will boost your work efficiency and keep you focused. Also, you might get the help of your subordinates in some new project.

Gemini

Today, you are likley to be busy in your professional and personal life. You might take some important decisions in your personal life. Also, you are advised to avoid picking up arguments on worthless topics.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to implement innovations in your project or business. This will help you in cracking big orders make increase your liquidity.

Leo

Today, you may feel lazy and dull, this will impact your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks. You are advised to take good care of your health as some old issue might crop up.

Virgo

Today, you may be happy and relaxed as a blessing from elders’ will keep you away from all negativity. Your losses will turn into profits this will boost your financial health.

Libra

Today, elders' blessings will help you overcome all messy situations. Your patience will be at its peak and you will face all the challenges bravely. You are advised to take care of your parent's health.

Scorpio

Today, you may be inclined towards spirituality. You may visit a religious place for mental peace and might donate to charity. Also, you are likely to help needy people.

Sagittarius

Today, you may feel lazy and dull. This will impact your work efficiency. Today you are likely to face your hidden fears and it will remind you of your past. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Capricorn

Today, you may be busy in your professional and personal life. Your social network might turn out beneficial and help you in cracking a deal.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to go into a self-analysis state, this will boost your confidence and help you in understanding people. Also, it will bring back your focus.

Pisces

Today, your creativity will be at its peak and you might plan to renovate your office or house. You are advised to avoid overworking as it might create stress and you might fall ill.

