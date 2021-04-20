Horoscope April 20, 2021, Tuesday: Before you begin your day, take a quick glance at what's there in store for your stars today and plan your day accordingly. Read on to know about your zodiac sign.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign have their own story. Know about what your sun sign has to say about you. Take a look at today's horoscope and plan your day accordingly. Also, don't forget to have a glance at today's Panchang too. Scroll down to read more.

Today's Panchang

Day: Tuesday, Chaitra month, Shukla Paksha, Ashtami horoscope.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Today's direction: North.

Today's festival: Shri Durgashtami, Mahanisha Puja.

Today's Bhadra: By 12:28 pm.

Horoscope

Aries: Try to avoid fights at home, there is a need to keep restraint on speech. Do not interfere in other's work, nor accept interference in your own actions.

Taurus: Friendship relations will be sweet. There will be a stake in religious or cultural festivities, but be cautious. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong.

Gemini: Home useful items will increase. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be a stake in religious or cultural festivities, but be cautious. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Cancer: The ongoing problem will be solved. Governance will cooperate with power. Support of life partner will be there. You will be worried due to child or education.

Leo: Married life will be happy. Family reputation will increase. Money, fame will increase. Social prestige will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Good relations will be formed.

Virgo: There will be progress in business matters, but there is a need to be health conscious. There may be ideological differences with the father or head of the household. Be patient.

Libra: Do not take risks in economic matters. There will be cooperation of women officer. The business plan will be fruitful. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Scorpio: Will be busy at home. Diseases or enemies will cause stress. There will be a rush of vain. There is a need to be health conscious. You get your life partner's support.

Sagittarius: Do not risk in financial matters. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Gifts or honors will increase. Social prestige will increase. Creative efforts will flourish.

Capricorn: The completion of a task will increase your influence and dominance. You will get success in creative work. The effort made will be meaningful. Good relations will be formed.

Aquarius: Business reputation will increase. There will be a rush of vain. Do not risk in financial matters. You will get the benefit of gift or honor. Creative efforts will flourish.

Pisces: The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will get success in the field of education competition. Wealth, honor, fame, fame will increase. The effort made will be successful.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal