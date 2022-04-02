New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, you may feel restless and low. Remove negative thoughts from your mind. You will witness financial gains. You will receive money from unknown sources. You may face ideological differences with your spouse.

Taurus - Today is a good day as all your work will be completed on time. You will get cooperation and support from your office colleagues. You will remain stress-free throughout the day. Take care of your health and avoid junk food.

Gemini - The ongoing health problem will improve. You will be filled with enthusiasm. The work that has been stuck for a long time will be completed. However, you may face misunderstands in your family.

Cancer - Today, you will witness an increase in your confidence. However, do not take any big decisions in heat of the moment. You need to focus on your office work. Your religious interest will increase.

Leo - Today, you will maintain harmony in your personal and social life. Luck will be in your favour. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. There will be sweetness in the family.

Virgo - Today, you will remain happy. Your personal and professional relationships will improve. Be careful in money-related transactions. Hard work will bring success. You will get support from your family members in every matter.

Libra - Today, your financial situation will get better. You will be involved in social activities. Today is an auspicious day to invest in lands. There will be economic development. Family life will be happy.

Scorpio - Today, you will remain positive in every situation, and all your work will be completed easily. You will return the money that you have borrowed. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Sagittarius - Today, you will feel lazy throughout the day. You will witness financial gains. Students will receive good news related to competitive exams. There will be unnecessary tension in the family. Be patient.

Capricorn - Today is your lucky day as you will complete all your work without any hurdles. You will witness financial gains. You will get support from your family.

Aquarius - Today is your hectic day as you have to work a lot. There are chances that you will travel due to work purposes. You will witness financial gains.

Pisces - Today, you will spend most of your time thinking about the future. You will focus on plans. You will also invest in properties. There will be peace and happiness in the family. Sweetness will increase between husband and wife. Be careful while driving.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen