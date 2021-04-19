Horoscope April 19, 2021, Monday: Before you begin your day, take a quick glance at what's there in store for your stars today and plan your day accordingly. Read on to know about your zodiac sign.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Each zodiac signs have a different story to tell, be it about a person's personality or about their rest of the day. Therefore, here we are with a daily dosage of your sun sign predictions that can help you plan your day in a better way. Also, scroll down to read today's Panchang.

Today's Panchang

Day: Monday, Chaitra month, Shukla Paksha, Saptami Rashi.

Today's Rahukaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's direction: East.

Today's festival: Vasantik Navaratri Saptami.

Today's Bhadra: 12:02 pm to 12:28 pm at 20 April.

Horoscope

Aries: Stress can be found due to the family woman. There is a need to be health conscious. You will get success in taking support from the governing authority. Be patient.

Taurus: You will get success in business matters. You will get the support of a higher official. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Will take interest in social work. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Gemini: Family reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. Home useful items will increase. Religious tendencies will increase. You will get success in taking support from the governing authority.

Cancer: Creative efforts will thrive. You will get success in the field of education competition. Business reputation will increase. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Leo: Gifts or honors will increase. The completion of a task will increase your influence and dominance. The economic condition will be strong.

Virgo: Professional reputation will increase. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Gifts or honors will increase. Will get support and companionship of spouse. New relationships will be formed.

Libra: Creative efforts will prosper. Can be busy with business work. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be unprecedented success in the field of education competition.

Scorpio: Married life will be happy. The completion of a task will increase your influence and dominance. There will be unprecedented success in the field of education competition.

Sagittarius: Traveling country, there is a possibility of darshan, but travel cautiously. Work done with intelligence skills will be done. You will get success in seeking cooperation from others.

Capricorn: Business plan will be fruitful. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. You will get success in creative work.

Aquarius: The house will increase in useful things, yet the mind will remain unhappy. There will be cooperation of individual. The creative effort will fructify. The effort made will be fruitful.

Pisces: Relationships will come closer. Family reputation will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be an expected success in the work done with the skill of intellect.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal