Horoscope Today, April 18, 2021: Here have a look at your daily horoscope to know how you are going to spend your day at home and plan your day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sunday is an official day to relax. Since due to the COVID-19 pandemic people are forced to stay at home then make full use of this day. Give yourself some leisure time by having a foot massage or head massage at home. Also, get enough sleep to charge yourself for the next day. Here have a look at your daily horoscope to know how you are going to spend your day at home and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are advised to watch your words before speaking. You may have to put in more efforts to get your dream job. Also, try not to expect from others. A shocking news either related to your professional or personal life is waiting for you so be ready.

Taurus

Today, you are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents as they can create misunderstanding and can spoil your work. You are likely to spend some romantic moments with your spouse or lover.

Gemini

Today, you might achieve success, this will boost your confidence and self-esteem. You are likely to deal with stress and anxiety due to your kids. Those who are working will enjoy it to at fullest.

Cancer

You are advised to first organise yourself and then get on to something. Job seekers will have to put in more efforts to bag a good job. Some old financial matters might get solved today.

Leo

You are advised to stay calm and practise meditation rather than spitting out your anger on innocent people. Also, away from things that can cause trouble to you.

Virgo

Today you might experience various situations. A fight with the spouse is on cards. However, it won't last long and you are likely to spend some romantic moments together. You are likely to spend money on worthless items so try to control it.

Libra

Today, you might have to deal with fatigue and illness. Those who are looking for a job should wait for the right time. If you change the company then it can lead to a drastic change. You are expected to work extra hard just to prove yourself.

Scorpio

You are advised to take good care of your parents' health. Also, you might suffer from eye pain. Today you might find yourself inclined towards spirituality.

Sagittarius

You are advised to not rash drive and be cautious while driving. Also, think thoroughly before making decisions related tour the kid's marriage. Because a wrong decision can lead to worse consequences.

Capricorn

Today you might have a small dispute with your spouse. However, things will be back to normal after few hours of separation. Matters related to the household will be resolved.

Aquarius

Today you might be a victim of ill health, so you are advised to take good care of your health and avoid having food from outside. Don't pay heed to your children demand as it can lead to bad consequences. Try to make them understand the situation.

Pisces

Try to cooperate with others. Today you may feel anxious and full of rage so you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Dispute with father might get resolved.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv