New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Saturday is here, and so is the weekend. Though we cannot step outside of our houses, we can enjoy this pleasant weather by having delicious delicacies at home. If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries

Today, you are likely to be busy both in your professional and personal life. Youths who are searching for a job then today is a good day as you might get to hear good news.

Taurus

Today, you might have to face disappointment while working with a senior. people related to business might achieve success with their great communication ability.

Gemini

Today, you may be concerned and tense regarding your money and property. Also, a property-related dispute might take place at home as a result it may turn the relationships sour forever.

Cancer

Today you may be happy, positive and relaxed. This positive and balanced behaviour will help you in maintaining your composure even in bad situations.

Leo

Today all the business-related problems will be resolved. However, you are advised to keep a close eye on your staff. Also, those planning to invest then avoid doing it today as the time is not favourable and you can suffer a huge loss.

Virgo

Today, you may witness a happy and pleasant atmosphere at home. Your family's health will be in good shape. You are advised not to overwork otherwise it can lead to mental and physical fatigue.

Libra

Today you are advised to avoid any kind of loan transaction as it can be a fraud. Also, keep an eye on your kids and try to keep them engaged.

Scorpio

Today business-related people can face money or legal issues. You need to work on your work efficiency. Government servants are likely to get promoted.

Sagittarius

Today you are likely to spend your whole day at home with your family. This will help you in relaxing and might refresh your mood.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to work with some experienced seniors. This will help you in gaining knowledge and will improve your work. You are likely to spend some quality time with your spouse.

Aquarius

Today you are advised to be cautious while transacting payment or any past related issues. Also, avoid discussing your future plans with anyone.



Pisces

Today you are advised to pay extra attention to your health as any kind of allergy can make you sick. Also, don't pay heed to small stuff as it may upset you and your partner.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv