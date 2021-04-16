Horoscope Today, April 16, 2021: So what are your waiting for scroll down and see whether stars are aligned in your favour or not?

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally it's Friday and we have reached the doorsteps of the weekend. If you are wondering how your day will be then we have brought your daily astrological prediction which will give you an insight into your day. Also, it will help you in preparing yourself for the challenges you are likely to face today. So what are your waiting for scroll down and see whether stars are aligned in your favour or not?

Aries

Today, you may be confused and restless, however, you will overcome this messy situation soon. Your polite nature might turn out as a win-win situation for you.

Taurus

Today, your creativity will be at its peak. You are likely to renovate your house or office. Also, you might gift a hand made painting to your loved ones. There are chances of some economic benefits.

Gemini

Today, you will be a good day as your work efficiency is likely to be at its peak and you might complete all your work on time. There are chances that you might receive news offer either in business or job.

Cancer

Today, you might have to face some misunderstandings in your personal life. You are advised to not lose your patience either in your personal or professional life.

Leo

Today, you might be unable to complete your task at work or can make silly mistakes. So you are advised to be careful. Also, don't spend money on worthless stuff otherwise it will affect your financial health.

Virgo

Today, you are likely to receive support from your spouse or lover. Also, you might spend some quality time together, this will enhance your relationship and rekindle your love for each other. This is a good day to venture into a new business. You are likely to meet some influential people who will be helpful in future.

Libra

Today you are likely to enjoy your work and this will help you in completing all the pending tasks. You are advised to work smartly and grab all the opportunities that come your way.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to be confused as some sudden situations will keep you on your toes. You are advised to be prepared for any unwanted situation or damage. Also, don't spend money on worthless stuff.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likely to handle all the complicated issues. Money related matters might get resolved. Your spouse might support you.

Capricorn

Today you are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents as they might mess up with your reputation or project at the workplace. You may experience some unwanted situation so be careful.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to get promoted as your boss might appreciate your hard work. All work-related problems will be resolved. You are advised to keep yourself under control while at work.

Pisces

Today you may face mental anxiety and this will keep you distracted all day. Your work efficiency will also drop and you might not be able to complete your task. So you are advised to keep yourself calm and practice meditation for mental peace.

