Horoscope April 13, 2021, Tuesday: Know what's there in store for your stars today before you plan your day. Read on to know read about your zodiac sign.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: All set to get ready for the day? Just take a look at the astrological predictions about your zodiac sign before you step out. Know how your day will turn out to be based on your stars.

Today's Panchang

Day: Tuesday, Chaitra month, Shukla Paksha, Pratipada rashi.

Today's Rahu kaal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Today's direction: North.

Special: Vikram Samvat 2078 Commencement, Sun in Aries and Mars in Gemini.

Today's festival: Gudi Padwa, Vasantik Navratri.

Horoscope

Aries: Will be able to get political support. Help will be received from the ruling administration. There will be participation in religious or cultural festivities, but it is important to be vigilant.

Taurus: Be health conscious. The mind can suffer from unknown fear. You will get success in creative work. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong.

Gemini: Control on spending much. There will be progress in economic matters. Social prestige will increase. Money, fame will increase. You will get success in work done with your intelligence skills.

Cancer: Control anger. Be cautious about your health. Do not take risk in financial matters. Business reputation will increase. Family support will be available.

Leo: Married life will be happy. Creative efforts will flourish. You will get the support of Dharma Guru or father. Family reputation will increase. Efforts in the field of education will flourish.

Virgo: The economic side will be strong, but don't take risks. Be aware of your spouse's health. There will be an unnecessary. You will get success in creative work.

Libra: There will be progress in the field of livelihood, but stress can be found due to the concerned officer or head of the household. There will be unprecedented success in the field of education competition.

Scorpio: Vulnerable stress can be found in married life, while the responsibility of children will be fulfilled. Keep restraint on speech so that there is no family quarrel.

Sagittarius: The economic side will be strong. Home useful items will increase. The business plan will be fruitful. Spouse's support and companionship will get.

Capricorn: You will get good news in relation to your child. Gifts or honors will increase. Relationships will strengthen. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be meaningful.

Aquarius: Political support can be found. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Gifts or honors will increase. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Pisces: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase. Wealth, honor, fame, fame will increase.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal