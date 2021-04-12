Horoscope April 12, 2021, Monday: Before you begin your day, take a quick glance at what's there in store for your stars today and plan your day accordingly. Read on to know read about your zodiac sign.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has a different story to tell, not just about a person's personality but also about their upcoming day. Yes, it's true! Know about the daily horoscope predictions depending upon our sun sign and plan your day accordingly. Scroll down to read what’s in store for you today:

Today's Panchang

Day: Monday, Chaitra month Krishna Paksha Amavasya rashi.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's direction: East.

Special: Panchak till 11:30 am.

Today's festival: Amavasya of bathing donation, Somavati Amavasya.

Horoscope

Aries: Family reputation will grow. Religious instinct will increase. Transformation of Sun and Mars will affect health, but there will be progress towards spiritual energy.

Taurus: Be aware of eye or abdominal disorders. Use caution when driving. Do not fearfully do something that affects your reputation. It would be beneficial to work with restraint.

Gemini: Transformation of Mars is pure for health. Do not take any kind of risk. Take care in business matters. Keep restraint on speech. The obligation will be fulfilled.

Cancer: Transformation of Mars will give partial stress. Use caution when driving. Stress can be there due to children or education. Put your mind to creative work.

Leo: Do not take risk in financial matters. There is a possibility of a new contract. Life partner will support. Business reputation will increase. There will be cooperation from the governing authority.

Virgo: Wealth, fame, fame will increase. Business matters will progress, but due to an individual, stress can be there. Family life will be happy.

Libra: Married life will be happy. Business reputation will increase. The economic side will be strong. Property will increase. Efforts in the field of education will be worthwhile.

Scorpio: Be health conscious. A disease will give mental stress. Avoid unknown fears. Will get support and companionship of your spouse.

Sagittarius: You will get good news regarding your child. There will be progress in the field of education competition. Will take interest in social work. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Capricorn: Business reputation will increase, but loved ones may suffer. Take extra precautions in financial matters. Be alert about the transaction of money.

Aquarius: The effort made will be meaningful. The economic side will be strong. Money, fame, fame will increase. Relationships will strengthen. You will get success in the work done with intelligence skills.

Pisces: Gifts or honors will increase. The work which was stopped in between will be completed. Stress can be found due to individual. Be patient. Constructive efforts will lead to success.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal