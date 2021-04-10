Horoscope Today, April 10, 2021: It's time to spend some more time in bed relaxing and planning out your day amid the COVID-19 scare.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally the first day of the weekend is here. It's time to spend some more time in bed relaxing and planning out your day amid the COVID-19 scare. Keeping yourself positive in this challenging situation is a must. So if you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below to have a look at your daily astrological predictions.

Aries

Today you might witness a peaceful atmosphere at the workplace. You are likely to meet a politician which will be helpful in the near future.

Taurus

Today, you are likely to spend some quality time with your family. This will enhance your bonding and bring harmony. Also, you might visit a religious place to seek blessings. You are advised to take good care of your health as you might be a victim of migraine or headache.

Gemini

Today is a busy day both in professional and personal life. You are likely to fulfil all your responsibilities whether it's at work or home. This will enhance your bond with the people around you.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to receive a big order from overseas, this will increase the liquidity of your business. Also, your reputation among opponents will increase. Your spouse might also support you in making tough decisions related to business.

Leo

Today, you are advised to take good care of your health because by the end of the day you might be a victim of some serious health issues. Your personal life is going to be harmonious.

Virgo

Today students or aspirants might achieve success. Those doing a job are likely to receive appreciation from the boss for their excellent work, this will increase their respect.

Libra

Scorpio

Today you are advised to take good care of your health, else you might be a victim of serious health issues. Your efforts might finally pay off. this will boost your confidence and increase your self-respect.

Sagittarius

Today you might witness a harmonious and happy atmosphere at home. However, you might have a tiff with your spouse. You are advised to avoid baseless discussions as it will lead to arguments.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to be anxious so you are advised to control your emotions. Also, you might take risks in financial matters. You are likely to receive support from someone special who will make your day.

Aquarius

Today your business might flourish, this will increase your reputation. You are likely to enjoy your personal life. Also, you might spend some quality time with your spouse which will enhance your relationship.

Pisces

Today your relationship will appear to be more affectionate. Even your family will be a happy place. You are likely to witness a hike in your salary, this will increase your respect at the workplace.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv