New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Welcome April! It s a new month, a new day so let's make a fresh start. Wondering how your first day of the month would be then have a look at your astrological predictions and know what challenges you are likely to face. Also, whether stars are aligned in your favour or not. So before you start your day check out your daily astrological predictions and plan according. However, beware of being fooled as it's April Fools' Day.

Aries

Today you may be surrounded with negativity. You are likely to be impatient and arrogant, this might make things difficult for you. You are advised to seek the blessings of your elders as it will help you come out of this messy situation.

Taurus

Today, you may hear good news in terms of work. You are likely to enjoy your personal life and might spend some romantic moments with your spouse. You are advised to avoid picking up a fight on a worthless topic.

Gemini

Today you are likely to perform excellently in terms of work and you might also get rewarded in terms of incentives or promotion. You might spend some quality time with your family and kids. Your opponents will be under control.

Cancer

Today you may feel dull and lazy, this will make you careless and hamper your work efficiency. Your impatient behaviour might worsen the situation. Love birds are advised to avoid picking up arguments in term of family issues.

Leo

Today negativity will surround you, this will affect your mood. However, with the support of friends, you might come out of this messy situation. You are advised to avoid investing money in worthless assets.

Virgo

Today you are likely to implement new business plans with the help of your subordinates and it will turn out successful. You are likely to attend a family get together, this will boost your social network and might help you in terms of business.

Libra

Today you are likely to be under control and might not spend money on worthless items. This will boost your financial health and savings. In terms of personal life, you are likely to spend quality time with your family and friends.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to be busy in your personal life sorting out issues related to relatives and siblings. This is a good day to start a new business.

Sagittarius

Today, you may feel dull, sleepy and restless. This will affect your mood and will impact your work. you might not be able to complete your task on time. You are advised to keep a close eye on your rivals and opponents as they might create difficulty for you.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to get some big orders from overseas with help of your network. Students are advised to do in-depth study. You are likely to be a victim of anxiety, so you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation for mental peace.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to be busy at work. You might face some difficulties in completing the projects, this will make you angry and upset. However, with the elders' blessings, you will able to accomplish all your difficulties.

Pisces

Today the messy situation is under control. You are likely to feel calm and relaxed. You might be able to focus on your career goals. You are likely to enjoy your work. You are likely to spend some romantic moments with your spouse or lover.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv